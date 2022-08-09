OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 58 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Intuit by 12.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,165,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,245,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 151,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intuit by 282.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intuit by 347.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $466.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.82. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

