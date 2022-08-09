ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $154,496.48 and $22,358.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ORAO Network Profile
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
ORAO Network Coin Trading
