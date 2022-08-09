Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Compass Point

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Compass Point to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

NYSE ORCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. 47,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,067 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 12.4% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 356,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

