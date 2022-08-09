Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 35,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 190,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $190.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

