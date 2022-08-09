Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

GLW stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

