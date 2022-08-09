Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

