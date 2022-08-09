Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

AMGN opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.98 and a 200-day moving average of $240.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

