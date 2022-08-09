Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SIX opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.