Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,878 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COP opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.