Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Realty Income by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,450,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,849,000 after purchasing an additional 356,400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

