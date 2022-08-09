Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Pacific Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFLC opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

