Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
Pacific Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PFLC opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $12.50.
Pacific Financial Company Profile
