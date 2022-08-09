PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Declares Dividend of GBX 31.62

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.62 ($0.38) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:PAGE opened at GBX 432 ($5.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 386 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 691 ($8.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 433.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 483.84. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1,132.43.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

