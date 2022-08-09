PancakeSwap Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $618.78 million and approximately $47.68 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00018970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 317,314,704 coins and its circulating supply is 140,557,853 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

