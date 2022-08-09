Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PARA. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03.

Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

