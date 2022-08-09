Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of PARXF stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

