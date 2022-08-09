Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $361.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $361.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $289.81. 4,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,064. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

