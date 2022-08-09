Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after acquiring an additional 134,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,066 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

