Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,412 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.