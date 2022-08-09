Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPYG opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

