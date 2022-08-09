Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $28.18 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Shares of V opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $403.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.32 and a 200-day moving average of $210.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

