Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. HSBC lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

