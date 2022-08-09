Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $136.61.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

