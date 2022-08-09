Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 106,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $368,009,000 after buying an additional 282,170 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,183,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $162,328,000 after buying an additional 242,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 45,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

DIS opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

