Parsec Financial Management Inc. Takes $1.83 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,342 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STMicroelectronics Price Performance
NYSE:STM opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $52.15.
STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
