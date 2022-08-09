Parsec Financial Management Inc. Takes $955,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Crocs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.