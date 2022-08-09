PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $25.87 million and approximately $968,575.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00538822 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000291 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.23 or 0.01953996 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002004 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00288308 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000715 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

