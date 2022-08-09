PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.36 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 0% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $26.36 million and $913,203.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00540921 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.95 or 0.01917137 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002002 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.