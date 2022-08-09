Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Cowen

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cowen to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.07.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,527 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,156. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

