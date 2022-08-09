Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,101 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Paycor HCM worth $42,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

