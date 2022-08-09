Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $265.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.50.
Paylocity Price Performance
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $260.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.88. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 161.99 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 296,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,389,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Paylocity by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
