Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $265.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $260.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.88. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 161.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 296,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,389,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Paylocity by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Articles

