PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.87-$3.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.38.

PayPal stock opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

