Paysafe Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 28,888 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 518% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,674 call options.

Paysafe Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of PSFE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. 219,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,396. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSFE. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

