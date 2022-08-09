PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 25,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,670,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,802,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,802,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,127.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,857,488 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,652. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in PBF Energy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.