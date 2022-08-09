PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Issues Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

PDS Biotechnology Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 1,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $152.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 54,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

