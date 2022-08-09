Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 475 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 685.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 299,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.73. 58,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,673. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

