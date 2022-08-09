Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 600 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Sonos were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Sonos Trading Down 5.1 %

SONO stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. 29,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,859. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

