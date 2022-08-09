Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 189.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

BBY stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.01. 46,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,489. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

