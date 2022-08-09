Peloton Wealth Strategists Grows Position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 1.90% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 711.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 136,426 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,531,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBHC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,146. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

