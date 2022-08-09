Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $5.56 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF comprises 2.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 277.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $167,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,753. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

