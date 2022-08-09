Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $204,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $17,621,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

