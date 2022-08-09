Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.88. 156,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,357,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

