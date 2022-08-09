Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 7,275 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.15. 14,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

