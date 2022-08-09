Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 7,275 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.
Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries
In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.