Peloton Wealth Strategists Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,271,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.44. 25,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.