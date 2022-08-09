PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $432.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 49.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,545,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 511,044 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 35.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 105,465 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

