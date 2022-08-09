Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education updated its Q3 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.41-1.48 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. 1,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $879.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after buying an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 215.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 154,135 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

