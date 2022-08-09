Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.41-1.48 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,273. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $841.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 78.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

