Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. 8,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,273. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $857.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 62.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 78.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

