Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Perrigo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

About Perrigo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $24,684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after buying an additional 460,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 2,841.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after buying an additional 429,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.