Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 62,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. 269,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,131,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $279.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

