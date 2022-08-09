Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,743,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,439,000 after acquiring an additional 819,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

